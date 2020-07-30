UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Cabinet Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State Of Emergency Until October 15 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:50 AM

Italian Cabinet Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State of Emergency Until October 15 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Italian government decided to prolong the coronavirus-linked state of emergency, which was set to expire on Friday, until October 15, Italy's media reported.

The decision was made on late Wednesday after it had been supported by both chambers of the parliament, the ANSA news agency reported.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stressed that the prolongation of the state of emergency was an inevitable move as COVID-19 continued to circulate in the country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 16.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 662,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy was one of the first European countries that faced the COVID-19 outbreak and declared the 6-month state of emergency on January 31. The nation has confirmed over 246,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 35,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Parliament Italy January March October Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

5 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

5 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.