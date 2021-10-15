UrduPoint.com

Italian Captain Given Jail Term For Handing Migrants To Libya

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:03 PM

Italian captain given jail term for handing migrants to Libya

A ship's captain who rescued a group of 101 migrants from the Mediterranean sea before handing them over to the Libyan coastguard was given a one-year jail term on Friday, in the first such case heard by Italy's courts

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A ship's captain who rescued a group of 101 migrants from the Mediterranean sea before handing them over to the Libyan coastguard was given a one-year jail term on Friday, in the first such case heard by Italy's courts.

Giuseppe Sotgiu was convicted of violating international laws that forbid the forced return of people to countries where they are at risk, according to a copy of the ruling dated October 13, seen by AFP on Friday.

Rights groups hailed the judgment, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) calling it "an important first step" and urging a radical change in Italian and European policies to stop forced returns.

But some experts were surprised at the verdict, first reported in the Avvenire newspaper on Thursday, as Italy and the EU have financed and trained Libya's coastguard specifically to help halt the flow of migrants -- a deal severely criticised by activists.

Libya is not considered a port of safety under international law and earlier this week the UN Refugee Agency said it was "extremely worried" about continued suffering faced by migrants there.

Related Topics

United Nations Jail Italy Libya October From Refugee

Recent Stories

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 set to commence amid ..

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 set to commence amid huge anticipation

1 minute ago
 Governor inaugurates 35th lifestyle furniture exhi ..

Governor inaugurates 35th lifestyle furniture exhibition

1 minute ago
 DC inspects online digital 'girdawari' process

DC inspects online digital 'girdawari' process

1 minute ago
 Govt to organize Seerat conference on October 18

Govt to organize Seerat conference on October 18

7 minutes ago
 1484 dengue confirmed cases brought so far in alli ..

1484 dengue confirmed cases brought so far in allied hospitals

7 minutes ago
 Fans to enjoy unparalleled coverage of ICC Men's T ..

Fans to enjoy unparalleled coverage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.