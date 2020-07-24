UrduPoint.com
Italian Carabinieri Arrested for Selling Drugs Were Praised for Anti-Drug Effort - Reports

Six Italian Carabinieri officers arrested earlier in the week in the city of Piacenza on drug-related charges are said to have been commended for their efforts against the drug trade, the Ansa news agency said on Friday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Six Italian Carabinieri officers arrested earlier in the week in the city of Piacenza on drug-related charges are said to have been commended for their efforts against the drug trade, the Ansa news agency said on Friday, citing a source.

The officers in question were arrested on Wednesday for extortion, torture and selling narcotics. According to prosecutors, the group acted as a bona fide gang, supplying local dealers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nevertheless, in 2018, those officers were previously awarded a citation for distinguishing themselves in pushing back against the drug trade.

Meanwhile, their barracks has been impounded, and the six of them are now suspended.

