Italian Carabinieri Arrested For Selling Drugs Were Praised For Anti-Drug Effort - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:11 PM
Six Italian Carabinieri officers arrested earlier in the week in the city of Piacenza on drug-related charges are said to have been commended for their efforts against the drug trade, the Ansa news agency said on Friday, citing a source
The officers in question were arrested on Wednesday for extortion, torture and selling narcotics. According to prosecutors, the group acted as a bona fide gang, supplying local dealers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Nevertheless, in 2018, those officers were previously awarded a citation for distinguishing themselves in pushing back against the drug trade.
Meanwhile, their barracks has been impounded, and the six of them are now suspended.