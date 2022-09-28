Italian Centrist Action Party Leader Says New Government Unlikely to Last Over 6 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The leader of Italy's centrist Action party, Carlo Calenda, on Wednesday expressed belief that a new government, which will be established as result of the parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday, would last no longer than six months

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The leader of Italy's centrist Action party, Carlo Calenda, on Wednesday expressed belief that a new government, which will be established as result of the parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday, would last no longer than six months.

"We expect a big mess with inflation, energy crisis, recession. These right powers are not able to govern and, in my opinion, will last four or at most six months," the politician said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Calenda thinks that parties of the right-centrist alliance that won the election have quite different positions on many principle issues and gave too many promises.

"It is quite a controversial coalition with an inexperienced and incompetent ruling class. They gave promises worth over 180 billion (Euros) in deficit, we will crack our heads with them," Calenda noted, adding that heading the government was not an easy task demanding competent leaders, while major figures of the right-centrist coalition had had conflict with each other, posing threat to the country.

Giorgia Meloni, leading the conservative alliance, is likely to become the country's first female prime minister following the national election on Sunday when her Brothers of Italy party together with a conservative bloc, which includes Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, gathered more than 43% of the vote. They came well ahead of a center-left coalition led by Enrico Letta's Democratic Party with 26.2%. A liberal-centrist alliance consisting of Calenda's Action party and Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party won 7.8% of votes.