Italian Chamber Of Deputies Gives Confidence To Conte Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Italian Chamber of Deputies Gives Confidence to Conte Government

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Italian Chamber of Deputies has given confidence to the government of Giuseppe Conte.

"[A total of] 321 have voted for, 259 have voted against," Roberto Fico, the president of the chamber of deputies, announced.

On Tuesday, Conte faced the vote of confidence in the Senate, and it is expected to be much more difficult for him to secure simple majority there.

More Stories From World

