Italian, Chinese Leaders Discuss G20 Approach To Afghan Crisis

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating G20 presidency, spoke by phone on Tuesday about ways of resolving the Afghan crisis

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating G20 presidency, spoke by phone on Tuesday about ways of resolving the Afghan crisis.

"They mainly discussed the recent developments of the Afghan crisis and the possible areas of international cooperation to manage it, including the G20," the Italian government said.

The leaders also talked about cooperation between Italy and China ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, scheduled for October 30-31.

Draghi has been pushing for an emergency summit of the world's 20 major economies to tackle the crisis that has driven thousands out of Afghanistan since the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized the capital Kabul in mid-August.

