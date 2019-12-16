(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The Italian Christmas Festival scheduled to be held later in the month was, in part, inspired by Muscovites' interest in other cultures, Italy 's Consul General in Moscow Francesco Forte told reporters on Monday.

The festival will be held from December 28-29 by the Italian Consulate General in Moscow with the support of the city parliament's commission on culture and mass communications and the Moscow Artists' Workshop. For two days, the courtyard of the Museum of Moscow will turn into a festively decorated Italian square with fairgrounds, a carousel, a Christmas tree, live music and national food.

"It is necessary to emphasize that the combination of these elements � interest, curiosity, Muscovites' life-love and interest in culture � is what helps us to organize these events," the diplomat said.

Moreover, the desire to take part in such events is another reason the Italian diplomatic mission organizes them, Forte added.

"As for the format of the event and as for all those events that we organize here in Moscow, the key element that makes our events unusual is, of course, Moscow itself. It is a beautiful city," the consul general said.

The idea for the festival was also inspired by the crowds of fans seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russia hosted, as well as the long lines to Moscow's museums, which Forte explained are indicative of the people's demand for cultural events.