Italian Citizen Killed in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The 30-year-old man who was killed in the terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv promenade was an Italian citizen, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

On Friday evening, Israel's Foreign Ministry said that one person was killed and six were wounded when a car rammed into pedestrians on the Tel Aviv promenade. Israel's national emergency medical service (Magen David Adom, MDA) said later in the night that the number of wounded stood at seven.

"Israeli authorities confirm the death of Italian citizen Alessandro Parini and report the possible injury of other compatriots in the vile attack in Tel Aviv. I express my firm condemnation of terrorism and my condolences to families," Tajani said on Twitter late on Friday night.

The MDA said earlier on Friday that the deceased 30-year-old man and the people who suffered injuries in the Friday terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv promenade were all tourists. Three of the wounded were in moderate condition at the hospital.

According to Israeli media reports, there are Italian and British citizens among the wounded.

According to Israeli police, the driver of the vehicle has been "neutralized."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed condolences to the family of Italian citizen Alessandro Parini who was killed in the Friday terrorist attack and has expressed solidarity with Israel.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said that a crisis response center has been set up following the attack on the promenade in Tel Aviv.