Italian Civic Organization Suggests Holding Biden-Putin Summit in Italy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Association of Italian Friends of Russia has suggested holding the upcoming summit of Russian and US presidents in Italy and include Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Pope Francis as moderators in the talks, the association's president, Lorenzo Valloreja, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Valloreja, the organization has already sent the proposal to all four leaders.

"Because of the pandemic, the world is suffering one of the worst periods in its history, and in this decisive moment, humanity needs everything except new tensions, displays of force and a new large-scale conflict," Valloreja stressed.

Valloreja pointed out that the pontiff has significant moral authority and both Russia and the United States are countries where Christians are the majority.

Valloreja also expressed hope that Italy will once again be able to play an important role in global politics as in 2002, when it hosted a meeting that resulted in the creation of the NATO - Russia Council.

Earlier in April, US President Joe Biden proposed holding a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a third country. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later explained that Biden would like to meet in the coming weeks.