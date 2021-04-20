UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Civic Organization Suggests Holding Biden-Putin Summit In Italy

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Italian Civic Organization Suggests Holding Biden-Putin Summit in Italy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Association of Italian Friends of Russia has suggested holding the upcoming summit of Russian and US presidents in Italy and include Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Pope Francis as moderators in the talks, the association's president, Lorenzo Valloreja, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Valloreja, the organization has already sent the proposal to all four leaders.

"Because of the pandemic, the world is suffering one of the worst periods in its history, and in this decisive moment, humanity needs everything except new tensions, displays of force and a new large-scale conflict," Valloreja stressed.

Valloreja pointed out that the pontiff has significant moral authority and both Russia and the United States are countries where Christians are the majority.

Valloreja also expressed hope that Italy will once again be able to play an important role in global politics as in 2002, when it hosted a meeting that resulted in the creation of the NATO - Russia Council.

Earlier in April, US President Joe Biden proposed holding a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a third country. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later explained that Biden would like to meet in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Russia Vladimir Putin Italy United States April Moral Christian All

Recent Stories

UAE denounces Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mush ..

13 minutes ago

Cape Town blaze almost contained: parks agency

11 minutes ago

CPEC capitalizes on Pakistan's ideal location at c ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls Prague's Accusations Against Petrov, ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Will Take Part in Upcoming Climate Summit as ..

11 minutes ago

China has made great strides in digital economy

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.