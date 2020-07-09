UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Climate Scientists Confirm Warming Of Apennine Peninsula

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Italian Climate Scientists Confirm Warming of Apennine Peninsula

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) on Thursday published a report on climate indicators in 2019, confirming the warming trend on the Italian Peninsula.

According to the ISPRA document, in 2019, Italy had an average air temperature that was 1.56 degrees Celsius (34.

8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the 1961-1990 average. The indicators also demonstrate a trend toward the rise in temperature within the last 23 years. Moreover, eight out of the 10 warmest years in Italy's contemporary history have occurred after 2010.

Last year was the third-warmest in the past 60 years, following 2018 and 2015. The year also came in 11th place among the rainiest years since 1961.

Related Topics

Italy 2015 2018 2019

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

44 minutes ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

1 hour ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister directs concerned departments f ..

19 minutes ago

AJK government to built monument of Madar-e-Millat ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.