Italian Climate Scientists Confirm Warming of Apennine Peninsula

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) on Thursday published a report on climate indicators in 2019, confirming the warming trend on the Italian Peninsula.

According to the ISPRA document, in 2019, Italy had an average air temperature that was 1.56 degrees Celsius (34.

8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the 1961-1990 average. The indicators also demonstrate a trend toward the rise in temperature within the last 23 years. Moreover, eight out of the 10 warmest years in Italy's contemporary history have occurred after 2010.

Last year was the third-warmest in the past 60 years, following 2018 and 2015. The year also came in 11th place among the rainiest years since 1961.