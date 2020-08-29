Italian coastguard says evacuates 49 from Banksy rescue ship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Italian coastguard said it answered a distress call on Saturday from a rescue vessel funded by British street artist Banksy, and taken charge of 49 migrants in most need of help.

"In view of the danger the situation posed, the coastguards sent a patrol boat from (the island of) Lampedusa.

.. which took on board the 49 people in the most fragile condition -- 32 women, 13 children and four men," the coastguard said in a statement.

The German-flagged MV Louise Michel had said it was stranded, with over 200 people aboard, after lending assistance to a boat that was carrying at least one dead migrant.