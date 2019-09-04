Italian Commerce Chamber Says Better Produce Goods in Russia Than Export Amid Sanctions

Moscow and Rome should focus on developing the "Made with Italy" concept to foster the production of Italian goods in Russia as opposed to just having Italy sell its goods on the Russian market amid sanctions that limit bilateral trade, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Moscow and Rome should focus on developing the "Made with Italy" concept to foster the production of Italian goods in Russia as opposed to just having Italy sell its goods on the Russian market amid sanctions that limit bilateral trade, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"When Italian goods are exported to Russia, it is good but not as good as when they are produced in Russia. I have always been advocating that the net export should sooner or later give place to local production. That is why the latest developments only stepped up the changes that were necessary," Trani said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the CCIR president, sanctions that limited the net export have become advantageous for Italian entrepreneurs that are serious about developing their businesses in Russia. He added that there had been a growth in direct investments despite the decrease in trade.

At the same time, Trani noted that he was optimistic about the sanctions being lifted soon.

"I think that the we will return to the same volume of trade once sanctions are lifted. I am optimistic about it.

I see some movement in this direction not only in Italy but other countries as well... The fact that the US president wanted to invite Russia back to the G7 is proof that it is now impossible to communicate through sanctions, but it is necessary to communicate through developing business and economy," the official said, adding that the sanctions would not be lifted this or next year, but in the nearest future.

Russia's investment in Italy has declined since 2014, when the European Union imposed economic sanctions against Russia over the country's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Late in June, the bloc officially extended the sanctions until January 31, 2020.

However, at an individual level, the two countries enjoy generally friendly relations as Italy is Russia's second-largest EU trade partner after Germany. After meeting with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, in Rome in early July, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed "the absolute consensus" between Italian political forces on the need to develop good relations with Russia.

