Italian Communist Party Slams Government's Stance On Ukraine As One-Sided

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Italian Communist Party Slams Government's Stance on Ukraine as One-Sided

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Italian Communist party blames the government for dragging the country into the fruitless Ukrainian conflict with its one-sided position, Alberto Lombardo, the head of international relations department of the Italian Communist party, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Our government has taken one side, thus becoming co-belligerent. By sending the weapons, they plunged us into a conflict in which, as Italians and Europeans, we have everything to lose and nothing to gain," Lombardo said.

The Communist party opposes Italy's position and provision of military equipment to Ukraine as unconstitutional, according to Lombardo.

"We are fiercely opposed to the position that Italy and the rest of the European Union have taken on the Ukrainian affair. The Italian Constitution repudiates war as a means of resolving conflicts," Lombardo added.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

