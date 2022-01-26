Italian companies urged to resume projects in Libya

Libya's Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Omar Katti on Tuesday called on Italian companies to return to Libya

Katti made the appeal during a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino in the capital city of Tripoli, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Foreign Ministry.

Katti stressed the need for the Italian companies to return and resume major construction projects in Libya, including a highway connecting eastern and western Libya as well as the rebuilding of the Tripoli International Airport that was destroyed by armed conflict in 2014.

Libya has suffered armed conflict and instability ever since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Years of armed conflict has forced most foreign companies to take flight and abandon their projects.