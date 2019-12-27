Italian Company Wins $1.3Bln Contract to Build 4 Warships for Saudi Arabia - Fincantieri

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) An Italian shipbuilding company will construct four new warships for Saudi Arabia within a consortium led by Lockheed Martin at a shipyard in the US Midwest, Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FNN) said in a press release on Friday.

"The US Navy awarded a Lockheed Martin-led team, which includes Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a multi-billion Dollar order for the construction of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatants ships," the release said. "These ships will be for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"

Fincantieri will build the ships at the Marinette yard in the US state of Wisconsin under the Foreign Military Sales program, the release noted.

"The now-definitized contract has a total value of approximately $1.3 billion Dollars for Fincantieri Marinette Marine," the release said.

The Multi-Mission Surface Combatant is a maneuverable surface warship designed with a mono-hull and a range of 5,000 nautical miles and speeds in excess of 30 knots, the release added.