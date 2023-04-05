Italian Competition Authority Says Probing Meta Over Abuse of Market Power

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) said on Wednesday that it has launched an investigation against US-based Meta company (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) over possible abuse of economic power in talks over music rights with the Italian society of authors and publishers (SIAE).

The AGCM has started a probe against Meta Platforms Inc. as well as its subsidiaries Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, Meta Platforms Technologies UK Limited and Facebook Italy S.r.l., the antitrust authority said in a statement. The body believes that Mark Zuckerberg's company could have unduly cut off negotiations over licensing the use of SIAE's authors' music on its platforms.

In March 2023, Meta failed to reach a deal on renewal of its license agreements with SIAE and started removing SIAE-represented musical content from its social media platforms. The AGCM believes that Meta could have abused its bargaining advantages over SIAE, withholding significant information from it and requesting it to accept an unfair business proposal. Such conduct could financially affect SIAE and its authors as well as other collecting societies whose rights are co-managed by SIAE, the regulator said.