MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Alfredo Gozzi, the general manager of the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria Russia), confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that he will participate in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Yes, I can confirm my participation," Gozzi told Sputnik.

As of March, over 450 Italian companies were operating on the Russian market.

Participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year was confirmed by representatives from 90 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India. The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 15-18.