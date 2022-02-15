UrduPoint.com

Italian Council Of State President Says Doesn't Think Russia Wants To Invade Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Italian Council of State President Says Doesn't Think Russia Wants to Invade Ukraine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Italian Council of State President Franco Frattini said he does not think Russia wants to invade Ukraine.

"Everyone says that Russia wants to invade Ukraine. I do not think it wants to invade Ukraine, but some reassuring signals would be needed.

Otherwise, we will return to the Cold War years when everyone deployed their troops, and then, fortunately, no one dropped the bomb. But if an incident occurs, for example, on the border, something dangerous may happen," Frattini said in an interview with Sputnik.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia May Border

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

7 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

9 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

9 hours ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

9 hours ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>