(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Italian Council of State President Franco Frattini said he does not think Russia wants to invade Ukraine.

"Everyone says that Russia wants to invade Ukraine. I do not think it wants to invade Ukraine, but some reassuring signals would be needed.

Otherwise, we will return to the Cold War years when everyone deployed their troops, and then, fortunately, no one dropped the bomb. But if an incident occurs, for example, on the border, something dangerous may happen," Frattini said in an interview with Sputnik.