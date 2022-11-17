UrduPoint.com

Italian Court Acquits Berlusconi For Lack Of Justification In Ruby Sex Scandal - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Italian Court Acquits Berlusconi for Lack of Justification in Ruby Sex Scandal - Reports

A court in Italy's Rome has acquitted former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was accused of bribing witnesses to tamper with testimony in three separate investigations into his sexual relations with an underage prostitute in 2010, for the lack of sufficient justification, media reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A court in Italy's Rome has acquitted former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was accused of bribing witnesses to tamper with testimony in three separate investigations into his sexual relations with an underage prostitute in 2010, for the lack of sufficient justification, media reported on Thursday.

Berlusconi has been standing trial alongside other defendants on charges of bribing witnesses to lie about the now notorious "bunga bunga" parties at his home where underage girls were trafficked. In 2021, he was already acquitted by a court in Siena in parallel trial. A Milan court has not yet issued a verdict, with the next hearing scheduled for late December.

A Rome court ruled on Thursday to acquit Berlusconi because of insufficient justification, Italian broadcaster Rainews24 reported.

Italian singer Mariano Apicella, who took part in the parties held at Berlusconi's mansion, has also been released from responsibility, the report said.

According to the prosecution, Apicella received money from Berlusconi to keep silent in the Ruby case.

Berlusconi has faced several accusations of having sex with an underage prostitute, Karima Mahroug, also known as Ruby Heartstealer, at Berlusconi's mansion in 2010. Berlusconi has denied the allegations. The scandal has resulted in three separate investigations, though the politician has been acquitted in each case.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Scandal Siena Milan Rome Italy Money December Media From Court

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Mexico's Michoacan Cartel, Leaders Be ..

US Sanctions Mexico's Michoacan Cartel, Leaders Behind Fentanyl Crisis - Treasur ..

14 seconds ago
 AJK PM confident in securing landslide victory in ..

AJK PM confident in securing landslide victory in LG elections

15 seconds ago
 Two die of electrocution in Hyderabad, Jamshoro

Two die of electrocution in Hyderabad, Jamshoro

19 seconds ago
 National Assembly condemns propaganda against arme ..

National Assembly condemns propaganda against armed forces; demands action again ..

21 seconds ago
 US House Speaker Pelosi Says Will Not Seek Leaders ..

US House Speaker Pelosi Says Will Not Seek Leadership Role in Next Congress

26 minutes ago
 Three killed in Jamshoro road accident

Three killed in Jamshoro road accident

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.