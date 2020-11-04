UrduPoint.com
Italian Court Acquits Ukrainian National Guard Markiv - Ombudswoman

Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) An appellate court in Milan acquitted Ukrainian National Guard Vitaly Markiv, who was accused of murdering Italian reporter Andrea Rocchelli in Donbas in 2014, Ukrainian parliamentary commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ukrainian parliament asked the Italian authorities to ensure the objectivity and impartiality of the appeal process against Markiv, who was found guilty of Rocchelli's murder in the Donbass by the Italian court.

"Ukraine, Vitaly Markiv was acquitted!!! The Milan Court of Appeal issued an acquittal ..." Denisova said on Telegram.

Denisova added that Markiv, together with the Ukrainian delegation, would return home.

