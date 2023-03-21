UrduPoint.com

Italian Court Decides To Extradite Russia's Artem Uss To US - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Italian Court Decides to Extradite Russia's Artem Uss to US - Reports

The Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite to the United States Artem Uss, the son of Alexander Uss, the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite to the United States Artem Uss, the son of Alexander Uss, the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday

The hearing on the case of Artem Uss took place on February 27.

A source familiar with the investigation told RIA Novosti that the lawyers of Uss intend to appeal the decision in the court of cassation, but it will take from three to six months.

Artem Uss was arrested on a US warrant on October 17, 2022, at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, from where he was about to fly to Turkey. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. The Russian citizen himself has pleaded not guilty and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing Governor Russia Turkey Lawyers Milan Krasnoyarsk Italy United States Money February October From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy's Office Asks US For Additional Arms, Am ..

Zelenskyy's Office Asks US For Additional Arms, Ammunition

3 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest $1Bln in Refurbishing Training Ba ..

Canada to Invest $1Bln in Refurbishing Training Base of a Special Operation Unit ..

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

33 minutes ago
 DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborat ..

ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborate on nuclear energy programme ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.