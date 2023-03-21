(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite to the United States Artem Uss, the son of Alexander Uss, the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday

The hearing on the case of Artem Uss took place on February 27.

A source familiar with the investigation told RIA Novosti that the lawyers of Uss intend to appeal the decision in the court of cassation, but it will take from three to six months.

Artem Uss was arrested on a US warrant on October 17, 2022, at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, from where he was about to fly to Turkey. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. The Russian citizen himself has pleaded not guilty and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.