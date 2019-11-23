UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Court Of Ministers Shelves Probe Into Salvini Over Migrant Rescue Ship - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Italian Court of Ministers Shelves Probe Into Salvini Over Migrant Rescue Ship - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Italian Court of ministers on Friday upheld the request of Rome Prosecutor's Office to shelve the investigation into former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for alleged abuse of power over denial to let an NGO migrant rescue ship to dock in Italy earlier this year, the ANSA news agency reported.

It was not until July that Salvini issued a formal decree prohibiting private rescue ships to enter the Italian waters without permission and envisaging an up to one million euro fine ($1.1 million) for non-compliance.

Three months earlier, in April, Salvini refused to allow the docking of the Alan Kurdi rescue ship, operated by the Sea Eye NGO.

According to the report, it had 64 migrants on board, including women and children. They eventually disembarked in Malta and were distributed among France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Portugal.

Due to its geography and commitments under several EU agreements, Italy has traditionally been among the front-gate countries to be approached by boats carrying migrants. This summer, another NGO-run rescue ship, the Open Arms, was stranded for nearly three weeks in the Mediterranean with about a hundred migrants from Africa on board before it was allowed to dock at the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Related Topics

Africa Interior Minister France Fine Germany Rome Luxembourg Italy Portugal Malta Euro April July Women From Million Court

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

2 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

1 hour ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

2 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

1 hour ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

2 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.