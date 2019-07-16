UrduPoint.com
Italian Court Orders Germany To Pay Compensation To 'Hitler's Slaves' - Reports

Tue 16th July 2019

An Italian court has ordered Germany to pay compensation to 33 former soldiers who were sent to Nazi labor camps during World War Two, media said Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) An Italian court has ordered Germany to pay compensation to 33 former soldiers who were sent to Nazi labor camps during World War Two, media said Tuesday.

The Brescia court ruled that the Mantua-born men dubbed "Hilter's slaves" by local media be paid between 30,000 and 40,000 Euros ($33,670-44,900), according to a news website, bresciaoggi.

it

"The Brescia tribunal ruled that a state that commits war crimes or crimes against humanity against the Italian internees has no right to immunity," Giulio Arria was quoted as saying.

Germany occupied parts of northern and central Italy after it surrendered to the Allied forces in 1943. There were German representatives at the trial. Separately, the Italian court ordered Germany and Italy to repay legal fees worth 140,000 euros.

