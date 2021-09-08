UrduPoint.com

Italian Court Orders Health Evaluation For Berlusconi Amid Trial Delays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 09:31 PM

Italian Court Orders Health Evaluation for Berlusconi Amid Trial Delays

A judge at a Milan court ordered a medical evaluation for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after his corruption trial was repeatedly delayed due to ill health, media reported on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A judge at a Milan court ordered a medical evaluation for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after his corruption trial was repeatedly delayed due to ill health, media reported on Wednesday.

Judge Marco Tremolada postponed the trial until September 15 to appoint an expert panel, according to the Corriere della Sera daily.

Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses in a previous case, which saw him acquitted of paying a minor for sex.

The 84-year-old leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party has been in and out of hospital after contracting COVID-19 last September. He was hospitalized twice in the past few weeks.

Berlusconi's defense team says he needs absolute rest due to heart problems, but Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted as saying by the paper that Berlusconi had been meeting politicians and agreed to appear on a tv show.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Milan September Media TV Court

Recent Stories

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

47 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

1 hour ago
 UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

2 hours ago
 Razan Al Mubarak elected President of Internationa ..

Razan Al Mubarak elected President of International Union for Conservation of Na ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.