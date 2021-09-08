Italian Court Orders Health Evaluation for Berlusconi Amid Trial Delays

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A judge at a Milan court ordered a medical evaluation for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after his corruption trial was repeatedly delayed due to ill health, media reported on Wednesday.

Judge Marco Tremolada postponed the trial until September 15 to appoint an expert panel, according to the Corriere della Sera daily.

Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses in a previous case, which saw him acquitted of paying a minor for sex.

The 84-year-old leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party has been in and out of hospital after contracting COVID-19 last September. He was hospitalized twice in the past few weeks.

Berlusconi's defense team says he needs absolute rest due to heart problems, but Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted as saying by the paper that Berlusconi had been meeting politicians and agreed to appear on a tv show.