Italian Court Overrules Parents' Demand for Unvaccinated COVID-19 Blood Donor for Child

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A court in the Italian city of Modena took the side of the hospital in a dispute with a sectarian family, who demanded a blood donor that is unvaccinated against COVID-19 for their son, lawyer Gianni Baldini, defending the interests of the two-year-old boy, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The child needed a blood transfusion due to a cardiac defect, but the parents, who are members of the Jehovah's Witnesses sect (organization banned in Russia), requested that the Bologna hospital provided an unvaccinated donor. According to Baldini, they believe that the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19 is contaminated, yet they justified their demand with religious considerations.

The hospital filed an urgent inquiry with the court, which on Tuesday ruled that "the blood provided by the medical facility is guaranteed to be safe regardless of its origins," Baldini added.

"The judges explained that there is no scientific evidence that the blood of a vaccinated person may contain the coronavirus itself and could alter the child's genetic system," Baldini said.

Furthermore, the lawyer, well-known for defending the interests of underage children who sought vaccination against COVID-19 in court against a parental prohibition, noted that Italian legislation stipulates anonymity between the donor and recipient, therefore, it is impossible to choose a specific donor. He stressed that the court ruling will allow the boy to undergo surgery on Wednesday or Thursday.