Italian court releases captain of German aid ship

ANKARA/MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Italian court has released the captain of a German aid ship, who entered Lampedusa port without approval of the Italian military, the aid group said.

"We are relieved our captain [Carola Rackete] is free! There were no grounds to keep her arrested, as here only 'wrongdoing' was to enforce human rights on the Mediterranean and to take responsibility where none of the European governments did," the Sea-Watch said in a Twitter post.

Sea-Watch is a non-governmental organization that conducts civil search and rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean, according to its website.

On June 12, Sea-Watch 3 ship rescued 53 people including 9 women, 39 men, two toddlers and three unaccompanied minors.

For more than two weeks in the international waters, Rackete requested a safe port for the migrants but denied by Italian and Maltese authorities. She entered Italia's Lampedusa port and was immediately held by Italian police.

Italian Interior Ministry has recently passed a new decree law, forbidding humanitarian ships from entering its territorial waters. Rackette could have face up to 10 years prison and 50,000 ($56,500) fine for bringing migrants to Italy.

"I was relieved about the judge's decision which I see as a big win for solidarity with all people on the move including refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, and against the criminalization of helpers in many countries across Europe," said the captain after her release.

"I would like to stress that the whole crew of the Sea-Watch 3 made this possible. Even though the attention is on me, it was as a team that we rescued the people, took care of them and brought them to safety," she added.

Italy's Interior Minister Metteo Salvini criticized the court decision and said Rackette will be deported to her country as she "poses a danger to Italy's national security".

According to a report published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) last week, nearly 28,000 irregular migrants and refugees reached Europe via sea since the beginning of 2019. The report documented deaths of 597 migrants.

A total of 30,510 migrants died between 2014 and 2018 while making the treacherous journey to Europe, the UN agency had said in January 2019.