ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) An Italian court has ruled to extradite to the United States Alexander Korshunov, a top manager of Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC), who was detained in August in Italy at the US request over allegedly conspiring to steal commercial secrets, Korshunov's lawyer said on Friday.

"The court has decided to extradite him. The defense has 15 days to appeal the decision at the Court of Cassation," Giandomenico Caiazza told reporters.

The US accuses Korshunov, a top manager of Rostec's subsidiary, of conspiring to steal trade secrets from a US aviation company, along with Maurizio Bianchi, former director of the Italian aerospace company Avio S.

p.A. The US claims that the commercial secrets, allegedly stolen by Korshunov, could have been used for developing different engines, including the PD-14 for Russia's new MC-21-300 jet.

In early November Korshunov was arrested in absentia in Russia on charges of large-scale fraud. He was also put on the internationally wanted list. Korshunov may face up to 10 years in prison in Russia, which seeks his extradition as well.