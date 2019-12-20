UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Court Rules To Extradite To US Top Manager Of Russia's UEC Korshunov - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:08 PM

Italian Court Rules to Extradite to US Top Manager of Russia's UEC Korshunov - Lawyer

An Italian court has ruled to extradite to the United States Alexander Korshunov, a top manager of Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC), who was detained in August in Italy at the US request over allegedly conspiring to steal commercial secrets, Korshunov's lawyer said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) An Italian court has ruled to extradite to the United States Alexander Korshunov, a top manager of Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC), who was detained in August in Italy at the US request over allegedly conspiring to steal commercial secrets, Korshunov's lawyer said on Friday.

"The court has decided to extradite him. The defense has 15 days to appeal the decision at the Court of Cassation," Giandomenico Caiazza told reporters.

The US accuses Korshunov, a top manager of Rostec's subsidiary, of conspiring to steal trade secrets from a US aviation company, along with Maurizio Bianchi, former director of the Italian aerospace company Avio S.

p.A. The US claims that the commercial secrets, allegedly stolen by Korshunov, could have been used for developing different engines, including the PD-14 for Russia's new MC-21-300 jet.

In early November Korshunov was arrested in absentia in Russia on charges of large-scale fraud. He was also put on the internationally wanted list. Korshunov may face up to 10 years in prison in Russia, which seeks his extradition as well.

Related Topics

Russia Company Italy United States May August November From Top Court

Recent Stories

U.S. should not finalize China trade deal unless d ..

55 seconds ago

Jones, Wyatt half-centuries hand England win in se ..

57 seconds ago

Bangladesh offer to play three T20Is in Pakistan: ..

59 seconds ago

Suspect held,distillery unearthed during search op ..

8 minutes ago

Court awards 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 mln fine ..

8 minutes ago

Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22 in Sial ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.