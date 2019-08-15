Italian Court Rules to Suspend Ban on Migrant Ships, Allows Open Arms Vessel to Dock - NGO

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) An Italian court ruled on Wednesday to suspend a decree banning migrant rescue ships from national waters to let in a Spanish boat carrying 147 people picked up at sea, Proactiva Open Arms, the nonprofit that owns the vessel, said.

The boat has been stranded in the Mediterranean for 13 days after Italy refused to let it dock. The vessel would have been impounded and the charity fined up to $1.1 million if it violated the decree signed by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

"The Italian administrative court has upheld an appeal by the Open Arms Fund against Salvini's security decree that bans the entry of humanitarian ships into its territorial waters without a permit... The decree is suspended," Open Arms founder Oscar Camps tweeted.

The ship has been near the Italian island of Lampedusa and is sailing toward the shore, according to Spain's El Pais daily. A Norwegian-flagged migrant rescue ship belonging to Doctors Without Borders is also in the area. It has 356 people on board.