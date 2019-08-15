UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Court Rules To Suspend Ban On Migrant Ships, Allows Open Arms Vessel To Dock - NGO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Italian Court Rules to Suspend Ban on Migrant Ships, Allows Open Arms Vessel to Dock - NGO

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) An Italian court ruled on Wednesday to suspend a decree banning migrant rescue ships from national waters to let in a Spanish boat carrying 147 people picked up at sea, Proactiva Open Arms, the nonprofit that owns the vessel, said.

The boat has been stranded in the Mediterranean for 13 days after Italy refused to let it dock. The vessel would have been impounded and the charity fined up to $1.1 million if it violated the decree signed by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

"The Italian administrative court has upheld an appeal by the Open Arms Fund against Salvini's security decree that bans the entry of humanitarian ships into its territorial waters without a permit... The decree is suspended," Open Arms founder Oscar Camps tweeted.

The ship has been near the Italian island of Lampedusa and is sailing toward the shore, according to Spain's El Pais daily. A Norwegian-flagged migrant rescue ship belonging to Doctors Without Borders is also in the area. It has 356 people on board.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Spain Italy Oscar From Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

1 hour ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

2 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

3 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

5 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.