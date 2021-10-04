ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The appeals court in Italy's Sassari on Monday considered the request of the Spanish authorities for the extradition of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and decided to suspend the execution of the order pending a decision of the European Union court on the politician's parliamentary immunity, the Ansa news agency reported.

Puigdemont has been evading the Spanish justice since October 2017, when he fled the country after being charged with secession over his role in the referendum and unilateral declaration of Catalonia's independence, considered illegal by the Spanish government.