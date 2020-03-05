UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Court To Consider Appeal On Extradition Of Russian National Korshunov To US

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:25 PM

Italian Court to Consider Appeal on Extradition of Russian National Korshunov to US

The Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy will consider on March 31 the appeal on the decision to extradite Russian national Alexander Korshunov to the United States

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy will consider on March 31 the appeal on the decision to extradite Russian national Alexander Korshunov to the United States.

The decision on extradition of a top manager at the United Engine Corporation was made in late December. Korshunov had been arrested in Italy at the request of the US authorities.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Italy United States March December Top

Recent Stories

Remittances from Korean workers in UAE in 70s and ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

16 minutes ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

16 minutes ago

DC stresses need of awareness raising programs for ..

4 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Ban Entry for South Korean Citizens ..

4 minutes ago

EU Justice and Home Affairs Body to Discuss Aid to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.