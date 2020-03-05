Italian Court to Consider Appeal on Extradition of Russian National Korshunov to US

The Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy will consider on March 31 the appeal on the decision to extradite Russian national Alexander Korshunov to the United States

The decision on extradition of a top manager at the United Engine Corporation was made in late December. Korshunov had been arrested in Italy at the request of the US authorities.