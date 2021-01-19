Italian COVID Survivor Aged 108 Becomes One of Oldest People to Get Vaccinated - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) A 108-year-old Italian woman has become one of the oldest people in the world to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, months after surviving the infection, according to media reports, citing the retirement house she lives in.

According to AFP, Fatima Negrini, who will turn 109 on June 3, received the injection on Monday, along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino retirement house in Milan.

Italy, along with other EU countries, began mass vaccination of their citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December. Frontline health workers and people from risk groups, including senior citizens, are listed as a top priority. Since then, Italy has vaccinated over 1 million people, leading the vaccination campaign on the continent.