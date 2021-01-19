UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian COVID Survivor Aged 108 Becomes One Of Oldest People To Get Vaccinated - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Italian COVID Survivor Aged 108 Becomes One of Oldest People to Get Vaccinated - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) A 108-year-old Italian woman has become one of the oldest people in the world to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, months after surviving the infection, according to media reports, citing the retirement house she lives in.

According to AFP, Fatima Negrini, who will turn 109 on June 3, received the injection on Monday, along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino retirement house in Milan.

Italy, along with other EU countries, began mass vaccination of their citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December. Frontline health workers and people from risk groups, including senior citizens, are listed as a top priority. Since then, Italy has vaccinated over 1 million people, leading the vaccination campaign on the continent.

Related Topics

World Milan San Italy June December Women Media From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

5 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

6 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

21 minutes ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.