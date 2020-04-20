UrduPoint.com
Italian Cruise Ship Permitted To Dock In Spain After Weeks Of Sailing In Open Sea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

The Spanish authorities on Monday permitted the Italian luxury Costa Deliziosa cruise ship, which for five weeks was sailing without contact with the outer world due to the coronavirus pandemic, to dock in the port of Barcelona

There are almost 3,000 passengers on board the Italian liner, including 168 Spanish citizens. The round-the-world voyage took off from Venice in early January. In mid-March, the cruise ship got stranded in the open sea unable to enter international ports.

"Spain has provided an opportunity for 168 Spanish nationals to disembark in Barcelona, who due to COVID-19, have not been able to step on the ground for more than a month," the Catalan government said in a statement.

The Health Ministry issued a special permit to violate the ban on foreign vessels at national ports.

The Spanish authorities also allowed several foreigners to leave the cruise ship, however, they will be placed under sanitary control, although there was no COVID-19 detected onboard the vessel. After refueling, the ship will head to Genoa, where the remaining passengers and crew will disembark.

On Monday, Spain became the second country to cross the 200,000 infected mark, with the United States suffering over 760,000 cases of infections. To date, the Spanish health authorities have reported over 200,210 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 20,852 fatalities and 80,587 recoveries.

