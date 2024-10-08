Italian Cycling Race Tre Valli Varesine Abandoned Due To Heavy Rain
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Italian cycling race Tre Valli Varesine, which was due to feature Tadej Pogacar, was abandoned on Tuesday after heavy rains battered the north of the country.
The soaking conditions which hit the race between Busto Arsizio and Varese in Lombardy, which had earlier been delayed and shortened to 168 kilometres, caused riders to stop with 58km completed.
Italian media reported that the riders then spoke to organisers and it was decided that the race would not be finished due to the poor conditions.
UAE rider Pogacar was the big favourite for Tuesday's race, which is a warm-up for Il Lombardia on Saturday, the final "Monument" one-day race of the road cycling season.
The Slovenian star won the Tour of Emilia at the weekend in his first race after being crowned world champion for the first time last month.
The rain didn't stop the women's race, which was held on Tuesday morning and won by France's Cedrine Kerbaol after also being significantly shortened.
