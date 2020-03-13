Italian dares to make French bread great again

Adriano Farano is on a mission to teach the French how to make great bread again

Adriano Farano is on a mission to teach the French how to make great bread again.

The Italian admits that this takes quite some courage, and no little "cheek".

"I want to get back to true French bread," declared Farano, claiming that it has been robbed of its taste and goodness by intensive agriculture and the country's big millers.

And the baguette -- that quintessential icon of Frenchness -- is the symbol of all that has gone wrong, he said "It's the worst bread possible... a modern, industrial invention made with white flour that has completely lost its nutrients.

"It has a glycemic index of 90 out of 100!" despaired the passionate advocate of "real" bread.

"You drink Coca-Cola, you eat a baguette, it's the same thing," the serial dotcom entrepreneur told AFP.

The country that brought the world the sourdough with which Californian hipsters' now make their avocado toast, badly needs to get back to its wholesome, wholegrain roots, Farano argued.

So far, the French are taking it on the chin.

In fact, the Parisien newspaper has hailed Farano's bread -- made with an ancient strain of durum wheat and a 133-year-old sourdough levain -- as "incredible".