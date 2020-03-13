UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Dares To Make French Bread Great Again

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

Italian dares to make French bread great again

Adriano Farano is on a mission to teach the French how to make great bread again

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Adriano Farano is on a mission to teach the French how to make great bread again.

The Italian admits that this takes quite some courage, and no little "cheek".

"I want to get back to true French bread," declared Farano, claiming that it has been robbed of its taste and goodness by intensive agriculture and the country's big millers.

And the baguette -- that quintessential icon of Frenchness -- is the symbol of all that has gone wrong, he said "It's the worst bread possible... a modern, industrial invention made with white flour that has completely lost its nutrients.

"It has a glycemic index of 90 out of 100!" despaired the passionate advocate of "real" bread.

"You drink Coca-Cola, you eat a baguette, it's the same thing," the serial dotcom entrepreneur told AFP.

The country that brought the world the sourdough with which Californian hipsters' now make their avocado toast, badly needs to get back to its wholesome, wholegrain roots, Farano argued.

So far, the French are taking it on the chin.

In fact, the Parisien newspaper has hailed Farano's bread -- made with an ancient strain of durum wheat and a 133-year-old sourdough levain -- as "incredible".

Related Topics

World Agriculture Same All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

32 minutes ago

Pak Army’s promotion board promotes 36 brigadier ..

44 minutes ago

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to ..

57 minutes ago

Greek organisers halt Olympic torch relay because ..

2 minutes ago

Over 50 Medical Workers in Paris Diagnosed With CO ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's Visit to Turkey Still Under Review Due to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.