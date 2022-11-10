Italian Defense Minister Says Rome Could Adopt New Measures of Military Support for Kiev

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday that he does not rule out new measures for further military support for Kiev, but at the moment, they are not being discussed.

According to Crosetto, he does not rule out that a new package of military supplies may be adopted in the future and that "inside NATO and the European Union there will be a discussion of further military assistance to Ukraine.

"But in recent weeks, we have been talking about training, economic support, funds for the reconstruction of civilian infrastructure," Crosetto said in an interview with Italian newspaper il Messaggero, adding that Italy is still completing the supply of weapons under the previous packages.

Crosetto noted that, at the moment, Italy is not preparing a sixth military aid package for Ukraine.