Italian Defense Minister Thanks Russia for Prompt Help in Fighting COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini has thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu for the help that Russia has provided Italy in the fight against the coronavirus, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed the COVID-19 pandemic during phone talks. Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to provide prompt assistance to Italy in the fight against the COVID-19 disease.

"Lorenzo Guerini expressed gratitude to Russia for the prompt assistance provided under the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the release, Guerini said Italy was ready to welcome Russian planes with specialists and equipment starting from Sunday, March 22.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Russia was going to send medical virologists, doctors and equipment to Italy to assist it in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).