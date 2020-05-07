(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Lorenzo Guerini, who thanked Russia for timely help with the coronavirus response, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday in a statement

Guerini remarked on the professionalism and bravery of the military medical personnel and the nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, who helped Italy.

Shoigu told Guerini about the measures taken in the Russian Armed Forces to avoid the spread of the infection. Guerini said Italy was ready to provide medical help if necessary.