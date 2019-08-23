Italian Delegation to Visit Crimea With Cultural Mission in Late September - Foundation

A delegation from Italy will visit Crimea with a cultural mission in late September, Odyssey Pipiya, the president of the Odyssey Foundation for the Promotion of Science, Culture and Cinema, told Sputnik

According to Pipiya, the visit will take place from September 27 to October 8 and will coincide with the International Russian-Italian Art Festival, "Ligurian Seasons," in Sevastopol.

"Representatives of the cultural and business communities of [Italy's] Liguria province will come to Crimea to participate in the art project. The program provides for a joint plein air among Sevastopolian and Italian artists, a performance by opera singers, as well as a culinary show by a famous Italian chef," Pipiya said.

The foundation president said that the event was organized by the cultural association, "Liguria � Russia � Sanremo � Nice � Cote d'Azur," with support from the government of Sevastopol.