Italian Deputy Prime Minister Believes Putin To Leave Mark On History

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:00 AM

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Believes Putin to Leave Mark on History

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also the country's Interior Minister, said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would leave his mark on history.

On Thursday, Salvini attended a dinner held by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for Putin and the Russian delegations that visited Italy and the Vatican that day.

Speaking live at the Rete4 tv channel after the event, Salvini called Putin "one of the people who will leave their mark on history." The Italian deputy prime minister also noted that Putin was a humble person.

Salvini said he and Putin had discussed the Olympic Games, economy and "Europe's crazy sanctions against Russia.

" Moreover, Salvini and Putin discussed peoples, their routes and identity.

The deputy prime minister also published two photos of Putin on his social media on Thursday.

In his interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera daily, published ahead of the Italian trip, Putin said that Salvini and his Lega party were active supporters of restoring full-fledged Italy-Russia cooperation and of removing EU and US sanctions against Moscow.

Putin has also noted Salvini's "warm" attitude toward Russia.

