Italian Deputy Prime Minister Di Maio Rules Out Possibility of Government Crisis

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is also the leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), invited on Friday his government coalition partner and head of Lega party, Matteo Salvini, to meet and discuss existing disagreements but ruled out any possibility of a government crisis in this regard.

The threat of such a crisis has loomed since Salvini made it clear earlier in the week that coalition partners blocking his legislative initiatives might result in political turmoil. In a subsequent exchange of accusations, Di Maio called on Lega to admit that they wanted to make the government collapse and take responsibility for this, while Salvini stated that there was a "loss of trust between allies, including at the personal level."

"I rule out a crisis, because, unfortunately, [what we see] is the dynamics of a government formed by two different political forces," Di Maio said on air of the Rai Tre broadcaster.

He also noted that personal meetings were always more effective than a verbal exchange in the media.

"Therefore, I believe that, especially on a day like this, it would be right to meet with Matteo Salvini. We will explain, postpone some meetings. We always find the point of continuation. And we will move on," Di Maio said.

On Thursday, Salvini also accused M5S of betraying Italians after the movement's representatives in the European Parliament voted for Ursula von der Leyen to head the European Commission. In response to this, according to local media reports, Di Maio met with his closest allies, saying that the M5S "was stabbed in the back." Tensions eased by the evening, when Salvini denied media reports about the allegedly scheduled Friday meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who has the authority to dissolve parliament and set an election date.