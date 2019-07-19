UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Di Maio Rules Out Possibility Of Government Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Di Maio Rules Out Possibility of Government Crisis

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is also the leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), invited on Friday his government coalition partner and head of Lega party, Matteo Salvini, to meet and discuss existing disagreements but ruled out any possibility of a government crisis in this regard

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is also the leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), invited on Friday his government coalition partner and head of Lega party, Matteo Salvini, to meet and discuss existing disagreements but ruled out any possibility of a government crisis in this regard.

The threat of such a crisis has loomed since Salvini made it clear earlier in the week that coalition partners blocking his legislative initiatives might result in political turmoil. In a subsequent exchange of accusations, Di Maio called on Lega to admit that they wanted to make the government collapse and take responsibility for this, while Salvini stated that there was a "loss of trust between allies, including at the personal level."

"I rule out a crisis, because, unfortunately, [what we see] is the dynamics of a government formed by two different political forces," Di Maio said on air of the Rai Tre broadcaster.

He also noted that personal meetings were always more effective than a verbal exchange in the media.

"Therefore, I believe that, especially on a day like this, it would be right to meet with Matteo Salvini. We will explain, postpone some meetings. We always find the point of continuation. And we will move on," Di Maio said.

On Thursday, Salvini also accused M5S of betraying Italians after the movement's representatives in the European Parliament voted for Ursula von der Leyen to head the European Commission. In response to this, according to local media reports, Di Maio met with his closest allies, saying that the M5S "was stabbed in the back." Tensions eased by the evening, when Salvini denied media reports about the allegedly scheduled Friday meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who has the authority to dissolve parliament and set an election date.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Exchange Parliament Media Government

Recent Stories

PCB team to visit Bugti Stadium next week

15 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister to preside over cabinet meet ..

55 seconds ago

Lahore High Court dismisses petitions against PRA

57 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways police recover 555g heroin from ..

59 seconds ago

OSCE Calls on Turkey to Punish All Those Responsib ..

1 minute ago

Kiev Court Extends Journalist Vyshinsky's Arrest U ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.