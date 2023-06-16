UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Tajani Invites Elon Musk to Invest in Italy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that he met with US billionaire Elon Musk and told him about the possibility of profitable investments in the Apennines.

"Musk is an extraordinary entrepreneur and innovator. We talked about many things ” cybersecurity, space, Twitter, freedom of information, which many parts of the world lack. We talked about industrial policies and electric vehicles. I told him that Italy is the best country in Europe to invest in if he is interested in investments," Tajani told reporters. 

Following the meeting with Tajani, Musk arrived in a white Tesla car to the Chigi Palace to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

They talked for one and a half hour, Italian agency Askanews reported.       

 "I welcomed today Elon Musk at Palazzo Chigi with great pleasure. It was a very fruitful and cordial meeting where we addressed some crucial issues: innovations, opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, European market rules and birth rates. Let's go towards the future challenges that unite us," Meloni tweeted later in the day.

In late May, Elon Musk went to China to meet with Chinese government and business officials and discuss plans of his automaker Tesla to expand its Gigafactory plant in Shanghai. Local media reported that he departed without signing any concrete deals or agreements on the matter.

