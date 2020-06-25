Italian Doctors Detect COVID-19 in 28 Migrants Saved at Mediterranean Sea - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Thu 25th June 2020

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Italian health authorities detected COVID-19 in 28 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea by ship Sea-Watch 3, owned by a German NGO, media reported on Wednesday.

The 28 COVID-19 patients are part of a group of 211 migrants rescued by Sea-Watch 3, which on Sunday arrived in the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle.

According to Italian Rai news 24 tv channel, those infected are currently on board quarantine ship Moby Zaza off the Sicilian port.

Meanwhile, President of Sicily Nello Musumeci wrote on Facebook that the decision of the regional authorities, which was made in April, to deliver migrants rescued in sea to a special quarantine ship was absolutely justified, adding that those who accused Italy of racism were wrong.

