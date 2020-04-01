UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Doctors Remove Cancerous Tumor From Coronavirus Patient - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Italian Doctors Remove Cancerous Tumor From Coronavirus Patient - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Doctors in northern Italy successfully removed a cancerous tumor from a patient who was also diagnosed with coronavirus, the media reported on Wednesday.

The operation was performed at Turin's Molinette Hospital, and all doctors and medical personnel involved had risked being exposed to COVID-19, La Stampa newspaper reported.

When the patient, a young man, was admitted to the hospital in the small town of Cirie with coronavirus-like symptoms, he was transferred to Turin where doctors discovered he had cancer.

This was the first time an operation of this kind on a COVID-19 patient was performed.

Italy so far has confirmed more than 105,000 coronavirus cases and 12,428 related deaths.

Related Topics

Young Turin Man Italy Cancer Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

18 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

32 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

36 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

51 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.