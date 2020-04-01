Italian Doctors Remove Cancerous Tumor From Coronavirus Patient - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Doctors in northern Italy successfully removed a cancerous tumor from a patient who was also diagnosed with coronavirus, the media reported on Wednesday.

The operation was performed at Turin's Molinette Hospital, and all doctors and medical personnel involved had risked being exposed to COVID-19, La Stampa newspaper reported.

When the patient, a young man, was admitted to the hospital in the small town of Cirie with coronavirus-like symptoms, he was transferred to Turin where doctors discovered he had cancer.

This was the first time an operation of this kind on a COVID-19 patient was performed.

Italy so far has confirmed more than 105,000 coronavirus cases and 12,428 related deaths.