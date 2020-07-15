UrduPoint.com
Italian Driver Jailed Over School Bus Hijacking

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:25 PM

An Italian driver originally from Senegal who hijacked his bus with 50 schoolchildren onboard and set it ablaze to protest migrant deaths has been sentenced to 24 years jail, local media reported on Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :An Italian driver originally from Senegal who hijacked his bus with 50 schoolchildren onboard and set it ablaze to protest migrant deaths has been sentenced to 24 years jail, local media reported on Wednesday.

A Milan court sentenced Ousseynou Sy after he was found guilty of forced confinement with terrorist intent and prosecutors had demanded the 24 year sentence, media said.

Sy had driven his school bus with 51 pupils onboard towards Milan airport in March last year as he was transporting the 12-13 year olds to school in Crema, east of Milan.

Police blocked the bus and the children managed to escape through a back window that has been smashed by security forces.

Sy said at the time he had heard the voices of drowned migrant children urging him to take action, according to media reports.

Italy has been a major destination for illegal migrants trying to reach Europe from the coast of North Africa, and many have drowned in the Mediterranean attempting to make the crossing.

Two of the boys on Sy's bus, an Egyptian and a Moroccan, were given Italian nationality in 2019 in recognition of their bravery in helping others escape.

