Italian Drug Regulator Authorizes Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Italian Drug Regulator Authorizes Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) on Saturday announced approving the use of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease developed by UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The vaccine is recommended for use only among people aged between 18 and 55, in line with the recommendation issued by the European Medicines Agency a day before. Only the vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNThec and Moderna are recommended for the elderly in the European Union.

Previously, Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute recommended using the AstraZeneca vaccine for those younger than 65.

More Stories From World

