Italian Drug Regulator Eyes Coronavirus Vaccine in Spring 2021

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The head of the Italian Medicines Agency said Friday he was hopeful that a potential COVID-19 vaccine would be available by next spring at the earliest, adding this September's deadline was untenable.

"In my opinion, it would be sensible to expect a vaccine to be out by spring or summer of next year," Nicola Magrini said during a weekly coronavirus conference.

Magrini said some five or six vaccine candidates were in an advanced stage of trials but raised doubt about any of them hitting the market this fall.

Scientists at Oxford University said this week that an experimental vaccine they were working on could become widely available this September. Pharma giant AstraZeneca plans to start producing it by next month, even though its efficacy has not been proven.