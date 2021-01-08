UrduPoint.com
Italian Drug Regulator Greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Italy's drug regulator AIFA on Thursday granted a license to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US firm Moderna a day after the jab got approval from the central EU agency.

According to a statement from AIFA, the vaccine can be administered to people over 18 years of age in two shots 28 days apart.

This makes it the second vaccine approved in Italy after the Pfizer/BioNTech got the go-ahead in December.

The approval of the second COVID-19 vaccine was welcomed by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"From today we have an additional tool for our vaccination campaign into which we are investing every energy," he said in a statement.

The ministry said that 327,000 doses have been administered thus far, putting the country in first place among EU states in the number of vaccines delivered.

