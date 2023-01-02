Italian Eco-Activists Douse Senate Building in Rome With Paint - Reports

A group of Italian environmentalists Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) poured orange paint on the facade of the Senate's building in Italy's capital of Rome on Monday, media reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) A group of Italian environmentalists Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) poured orange paint on the facade of the Senate's building in Italy's capital of Rome on Monday, media reported.

According to the Italian broadcaster RaiNews24 , five members of the group were detained by the police.

The activists said in their statement that "the desperation caused by the increasingly alarming statistics of a climate collapse that has already begun" prompted them to commit this act of vandalism.

President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa expressed outrage at the eco-activists' actions and announced that he had convened a meeting of the governing council of the upper house of the Italian parliament on Tuesday to discuss the incident.