UrduPoint.com

Italian Eco-Activists Douse Senate Building In Rome With Paint - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Italian Eco-Activists Douse Senate Building in Rome With Paint - Reports

A group of Italian environmentalists Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) poured orange paint on the facade of the Senate's building in Italy's capital of Rome on Monday, media reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) A group of Italian environmentalists Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) poured orange paint on the facade of the Senate's building in Italy's capital of Rome on Monday, media reported.

According to the Italian broadcaster RaiNews24 , five members of the group were detained by the police.

The activists said in their statement that "the desperation caused by the increasingly alarming statistics of a climate collapse that has already begun" prompted them to commit this act of vandalism.

President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa expressed outrage at the eco-activists' actions and announced that he had convened a meeting of the governing council of the upper house of the Italian parliament on Tuesday to discuss the incident.

Related Topics

Senate Police Parliament Orange Rome Italy Media

Recent Stories

World of Coffee 2023 set to raise Dubai’s statur ..

World of Coffee 2023 set to raise Dubai’s stature as regional and global hub f ..

25 minutes ago
 North Korea May Have 20-60 Nuclear Warheads - Repo ..

North Korea May Have 20-60 Nuclear Warheads - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Kennel Union (PKU) to organize 'Pet Gala' ..

Pakistan Kennel Union (PKU) to organize 'Pet Gala' on Jan 15

4 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examina ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issues intermedia ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Missile Strike Kills 63 Russian Servicem ..

Ukrainian Missile Strike Kills 63 Russian Servicemen in Makiivka - Russian Milit ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs to transfer grants to 4500 r ..

Sharjah Ruler directs to transfer grants to 4500 retirees

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.