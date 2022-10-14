UrduPoint.com

Italian Eco Activists Stage Another Protest On Highway In Rome Against Use Of Coal, Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022

Italian Eco Activists Stage Another Protest on Highway in Rome Against Use of Coal, Gas

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Environmental activists from the Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) civil disobedience campaign provoked a major traffic jam on a busy highway in Rome on Friday by staging a sit-in protest against the use of coal and gas.

Italian broadcaster Rainews streamed the event live on its website.

Furious drivers called the police and upbraided the activists. Upon arrival, the police tried in vain to negotiate with the young people, but eventually had to move them to the side of the road.

After struggling for an hour, the officers managed to get the situation under control.

Ultima Generazione activists staged a similar protest on Tuesday on major streets in Rome. In June, the organization managed to block the Italian capital's 68.2 kilometer (42.4 mile) long ring road. Meanwhile, their most famous performance took place in the Florence-based Uffizi Gallery, when they glued themselves to Sandro Botticelli's "Primavera" (Spring) painting.

