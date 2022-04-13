UrduPoint.com

Italian Economy Not Affected By Anti-Russian Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Italian Economy Not Affected by Anti-Russian Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Western sanctions imposed on Russia because of its special military operation in Ukraine have not affected the Italian economy and exports despite the global increase in food and energy prices, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Western sanctions imposed on Russia because of its special military operation in Ukraine have not affected the Italian economy and exports despite the global increase in food and energy prices, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

"We have exported to Russia 7 billion Euros ($7.57 billion) out of our total exports of 510 (billion euros; $552 billion), and most of this share has remained intact. The sanctions have affected neither our economy, nor exports, but the price of gas has increased due to speculations," Di Maio told Italian broadcaster Rai Radio 1.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the conflict in Ukraine has become a "world war in the markets" with "obvious consequences for bread and raw materials prices."

Di Maio also noted that Rome is keeping channels of communication with Russia open. According to the Italian minister, diplomacy remains the most important issue on which it is necessary to "accelerate at the exact moment when the parties (to the conflict) refuse to work on it."

"Turkey is working hardest for peace, but Italy also has an open channel with Russia, which has never been closed, and an open, very solid channel with Ukraine," the minister said.

In this regard, according to Di Maio, Italian Ambassador to Moscow Giorgio Starace "continues to convey all messages to the Russian authorities" with a view to reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine.

"The EU should promote a peace conference as the last step in the process that should begin with a local ceasefire. Italy will be one of the guarantor countries of the agreement between Ukraine and Russia. We are monitoring the progress of the negotiations step by step thanks to our allies and direct correspondence with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu," Di Maio added.

In early March, the association of Italian agricultural manufacturers said that the potential loss for Italian industry due to the Ukrainian conflict may amount to 750 million euros ($812 million). According to the association, the Italian market has lost about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) since 2014 as a result of sanctions and counter-sanctions caused by the Ukrainian crisis.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike in fuel and food prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Rome Progress Same Luhansk Donetsk Price Italy February March May Gas Market World War All Agreement Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

13 minutes ago
 Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bu ..

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash: governor

4 minutes ago
 France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukr ..

France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly c ..

PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China

18 minutes ago
 Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-1 ..

Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-19 resurgence

18 minutes ago
 Railways working hours: 8 am to 3 pm

Railways working hours: 8 am to 3 pm

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.